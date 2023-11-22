Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading Up 3.5%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.43. Approximately 20,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 712,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

