HC Wainwright Weighs in on Electra Battery Materials Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELBM)

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Electra Battery Materials in a report issued on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electra Battery Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Electra Battery Materials from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Electra Battery Materials Price Performance

Electra Battery Materials stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. Electra Battery Materials has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electra Battery Materials

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

