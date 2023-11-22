Head to Head Survey: 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY)

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

10x Genomics has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 10x Genomics and Revvity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $516.41 million 9.93 -$166.00 million ($1.91) -22.71 Revvity $3.31 billion 3.35 $569.18 million $5.95 15.10

Profitability

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than 10x Genomics. 10x Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares 10x Genomics and Revvity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -37.79% -24.24% -19.16% Revvity 26.90% 8.30% 4.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 10x Genomics and Revvity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Revvity 0 2 5 0 2.71

10x Genomics presently has a consensus price target of $60.78, suggesting a potential upside of 40.36%. Revvity has a consensus price target of $118.71, suggesting a potential upside of 32.14%. Given 10x Genomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe 10x Genomics is more favorable than Revvity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.2% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of 10x Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Revvity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Revvity beats 10x Genomics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell Assay for Transposase Accessible Chromati (ATAC) for measuring epigenetics comprising the physical organization of DNA; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression for measuring the genetic activity and epigenetic programming in the same cells across tens of thousands of cells in a single experiment. The company also provides visium spatial gene expression solution for measuring spatial gene expression patterns across a single tissue sample or gene expression and protein co-detection when combined with immunofluorescence. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

