Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $454,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $715,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 178,610 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEAK. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,426. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

