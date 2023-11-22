Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Trading Down 3.6%

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.95 and last traded at $41.16. 183,931 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 138,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLIO. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

