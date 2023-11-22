Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $13.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. TheStreet raised Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BOCOM International cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hello Group by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,163 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Hello Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 920,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 152,520 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in Hello Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 750,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hello Group by 370.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 998,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 786,300 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Hello Group by 4,623.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 23,210 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOMO opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Hello Group had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $432.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Hello Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

