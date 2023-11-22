Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

NYSE HT opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $400.74 million, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,077,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,635.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,641 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $10,846,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $8,080,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 778,972 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

