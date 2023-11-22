Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,120 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Honeywell International worth $208,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Honeywell International by 367.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,378. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.61. The company has a market capitalization of $126.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

