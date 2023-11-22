H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.16

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.16 and last traded at $46.04, with a volume of 649792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The company had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in H&R Block by 109.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

