HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

HSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.76) to GBX 820 ($10.26) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Societe Generale cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.44) to GBX 722 ($9.03) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.00.

HSBC opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60. HSBC has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

