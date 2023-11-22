ICON Trading Down 12.5% This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $233.93 million and approximately $15.39 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.
About ICON
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 972,700,100 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 972,696,819.7751348 with 972,696,825.1703659 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.24025415 USD and is down -9.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $19,325,279.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
