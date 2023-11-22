ICON Trading Down 12.5% This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $233.93 million and approximately $15.39 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 972,700,100 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 972,696,819.7751348 with 972,696,825.1703659 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.24025415 USD and is down -9.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $19,325,279.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.