Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Stock Price Down 4%

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) was down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 227,923 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 225,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICVX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $525.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICVX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Icosavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Icosavax by 1,516.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Icosavax by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,449,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 200,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Icosavax in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

