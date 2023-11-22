Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Stock Price Down 4%

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) was down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 227,923 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 225,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICVX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Icosavax
Icosavax Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icosavax
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICVX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Icosavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Icosavax by 1,516.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Icosavax by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,449,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 200,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Icosavax in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Icosavax
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Icosavax
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 4 deep values for opportunistic investing
Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.