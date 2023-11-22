ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.10% of ICU Medical worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 110.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,331.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ICU Medical Stock Down 3.8 %

ICU Medical stock opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.45.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

