IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in IDEX by 76,485.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IDEX by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IDEX by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $226,556,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the second quarter worth $61,822,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.73.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $198.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

