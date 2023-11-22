Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of IR stock opened at $70.54 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

