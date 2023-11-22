Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.98. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

