Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) is DG Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

DG Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 976,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,541 shares during the period. Inspired Entertainment accounts for approximately 6.4% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.39. 52,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,457. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $220.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.