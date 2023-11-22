Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion. Inter Parfums also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IPAR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.25.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

IPAR opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $88.38 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.87 and a 200 day moving average of $133.83.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,936.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,936.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

