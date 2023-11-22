InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 65,861 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,051,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,515,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,073,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,793,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,118,000 after buying an additional 18,659 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDCC. StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair began coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,305.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $209,380.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,032.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,305.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $372,518 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.40. 22,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,253. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $100.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

