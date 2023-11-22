International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Hits New 12-Month High at $154.97

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $154.97 and last traded at $154.57, with a volume of 215809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.91.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

The stock has a market cap of $141.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 26,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $6,199,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in International Business Machines by 20.6% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

