Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 1,358,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the previous session’s volume of 297,836 shares.The stock last traded at $18.80 and had previously closed at $18.99.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.0633 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95.
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
