Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 1,358,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the previous session’s volume of 297,836 shares.The stock last traded at $18.80 and had previously closed at $18.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.0633 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.5% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.