Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 58.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $58,133,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 4,967.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,223,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,574. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 796,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.48.

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.



