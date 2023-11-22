Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Holdings Decreased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

NASDAQ QQQJ traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 47,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,161. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $652.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

