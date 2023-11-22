Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.7% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $390.81. 23,160,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,472,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.79 and a 200 day moving average of $363.53. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $393.07.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

