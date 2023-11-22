Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) PT Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 248.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $8.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Partners Ltd raised its stake in Iris Energy by 19.8% in the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 235,027 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,117,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 184,039 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 62.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 701,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 269,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Iris Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the period. 21.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

