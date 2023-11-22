iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lessened by Geisinger Health

Geisinger Health reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612,342 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Geisinger Health’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Geisinger Health’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IEFA traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.99. 5,995,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

