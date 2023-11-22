iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,995,870 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

