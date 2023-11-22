iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,563 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $37,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

IUSV opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $81.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

