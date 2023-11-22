iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,277.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 30,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,456. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.23 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.38.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.