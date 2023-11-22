iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 44,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 14,900 shares.The stock last traded at $62.64 and had previously closed at $62.15.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $803.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

