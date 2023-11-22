iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 184,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 491,532 shares.The stock last traded at $39.59 and had previously closed at $39.81.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $934.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Amundi acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

