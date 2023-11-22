iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Geisinger Health’s 3rd Largest Position

Geisinger Health lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,879 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 12.1% of Geisinger Health’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Geisinger Health owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $37,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684,182 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,897,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,693,000 after purchasing an additional 358,094 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $249.94. 173,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,938. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.59. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

