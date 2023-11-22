iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.65

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.65 and last traded at $110.62, with a volume of 40774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.58.
iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average of $105.25. The stock has a market cap of $960.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000.
About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF
iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell Top 200 ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 4 deep values for opportunistic investing
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.