iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.65

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.65 and last traded at $110.62, with a volume of 40774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.58.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average of $105.25. The stock has a market cap of $960.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.