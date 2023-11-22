iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.08

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.08 and last traded at $72.84, with a volume of 149371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.46.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

