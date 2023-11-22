iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Down 2.6%

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.61 and last traded at $20.63. Approximately 55,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 611,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,299,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,658 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,950,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,236,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 773,344 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,024,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 519,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 455,624 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

