iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,354 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $161,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $104.63. The company had a trading volume of 131,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,347. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.67 and its 200 day moving average is $105.84.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

