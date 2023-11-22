J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.00.

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $180.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $163.66 and a twelve month high of $209.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

