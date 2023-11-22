J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $24,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $180.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.66 and a twelve month high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

