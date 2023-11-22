Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Price Performance

JACK opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.95. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $60.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,248.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,614 shares of company stock valued at $721,249. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.