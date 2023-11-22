Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 855,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 544,539 shares.The stock last traded at $50.29 and had previously closed at $50.28.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

