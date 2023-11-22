JBF Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,115,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,640,000 after acquiring an additional 361,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,483,000 after purchasing an additional 879,797 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,220,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,537. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

