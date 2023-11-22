JBF Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,650,000 after buying an additional 1,374,075 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after purchasing an additional 134,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,558. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.39. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

