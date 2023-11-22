JBF Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,650,000 after buying an additional 1,374,075 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after purchasing an additional 134,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Ecopetrol Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of EC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,558. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.39. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ecopetrol
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.