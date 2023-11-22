JBF Capital Inc. Invests $240,000 in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 1,150.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $72,009.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,107.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 280,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,470. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 90.57%.

Delek US Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.