JBF Capital Inc. Makes New $780,000 Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Spectrum Brands accounts for approximately 0.2% of JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,192,000 after acquiring an additional 87,333 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,169,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,310,000 after purchasing an additional 252,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after purchasing an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after buying an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,512,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,171,000 after buying an additional 461,700 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SPB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.02. 191,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,064. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $85.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.68. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.89 per share, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,510,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.89 per share, with a total value of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,510,408.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

