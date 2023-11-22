Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.70 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $14.80 to $12.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

NYSE CCU opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 11.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

