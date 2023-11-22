JOE Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, JOE has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. JOE has a total market capitalization of $133.75 million and approximately $15.23 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

JOE Token Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,548,710 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

