Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Lifted by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

