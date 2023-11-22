Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) PT Lowered to $200.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.75. 51,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,576. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.92 and a 200 day moving average of $151.55. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $188.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

