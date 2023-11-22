JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 4,089,978 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,089,978 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $2,168,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,666. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.09. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $53.27 and a 12 month high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.