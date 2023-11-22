JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,858,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,799,000 after buying an additional 362,449 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,372.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,277,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after buying an additional 1,190,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,243,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $566,634,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,965,000 after acquiring an additional 440,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.0 %

NOC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $471.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,330. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $549.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $458.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.